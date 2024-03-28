Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHACW. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BHACW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that manages, finances, operates, constructs, controls, owns, or supports real estate, construction, or infrastructure related activities.

