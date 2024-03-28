Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Expands By 84.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 202,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,266. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Brookfield Property Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

