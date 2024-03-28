Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $123.28 million and $1.25 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002968 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,567,655 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

