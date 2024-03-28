UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $31.40

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $30.49. UBS Group shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 371,819 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

