Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 204.2% in March

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the February 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadrenal Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:CVKD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 29,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,680. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.14.
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadrenal Therapeutics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.