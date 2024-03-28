Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.16

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 16419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,892. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.