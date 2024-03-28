Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 14,662 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 476,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.89. 995,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

