NCR Voyix’s (VYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.60% from the stock’s previous close.

VYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 414,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,595. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.