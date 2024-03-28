Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.98

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 11450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Q2 Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Q2 by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

