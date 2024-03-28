Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Price Target to GBX 455

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.50) to GBX 455 ($5.75) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

Kitwave Group stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.68). 453,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.23 and a beta of 0.81. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 378 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

