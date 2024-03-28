Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
