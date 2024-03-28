Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LON:DUKE traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 33.68 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 432,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,940. Duke Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,122.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

