West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $764.53. 269,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.61. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

