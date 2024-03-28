First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 978 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

