Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $22.90 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

