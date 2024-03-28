Smiths Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1562 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Smiths Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.22.
Smiths Group Company Profile
