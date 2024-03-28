Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 10,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 903,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,457.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Up 1.2 %

COUR stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

