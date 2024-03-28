Susquehanna Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $80.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

