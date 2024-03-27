iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 3,042,389 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

