Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
