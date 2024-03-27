Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

