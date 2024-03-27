Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,226 shares of company stock valued at $348,902. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.37. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.37 and a 12 month high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

