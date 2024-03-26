Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $447.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

