CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.