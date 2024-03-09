CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

