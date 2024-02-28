REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,312. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.