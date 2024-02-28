Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 2,226 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Pharming Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

