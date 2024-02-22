Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 5,669,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,755.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 687,332 shares of company stock worth $4,439,854. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 228.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.