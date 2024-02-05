Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,848. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

