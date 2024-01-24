Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

