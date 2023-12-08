AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $114.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

