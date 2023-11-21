Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $3.04-3.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $29.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. 3,471,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,374. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

