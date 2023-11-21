Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q4 guidance to $3.04-3.19 EPS.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $29.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. 3,471,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,374. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on BURL
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.