Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Edison International (EIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

11/3/2023 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

10/17/2023 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $74.00 to $63.00.

10/5/2023 – Edison International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $71.00.

9/21/2023 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Edison International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49. Edison International has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Edison International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

