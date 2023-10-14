Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Infosys by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

