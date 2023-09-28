NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

