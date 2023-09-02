Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of DRTS opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.83.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
