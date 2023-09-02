Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 313,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

