RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 20,090,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. RTX has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.