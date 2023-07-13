Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.66) to GBX 1,355 ($17.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,258.50 ($16.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719 ($22.12). The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.50.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

