Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

