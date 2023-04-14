HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.87. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.22% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.