T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26,302.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $196.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $15,396,525.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 634,241,492 shares in the company, valued at $151,571,031,758.16. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,868 shares of company stock worth $238,762,618. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

