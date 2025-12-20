Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $50.49 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:TMO opened at $567.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.