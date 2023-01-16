Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $13.14

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $678.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

