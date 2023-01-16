Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

