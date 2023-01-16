Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

