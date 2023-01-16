Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $13.14

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $678.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accolade by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 438,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 259,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

