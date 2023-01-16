Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $13.14

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $678.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accolade by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 438,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 259,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.