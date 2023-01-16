Head to Head Survey: Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) versus Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Nauticus Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 5.41 -$153.38 million ($0.49) -2.35 Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Nauticus Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -152.21% -108.29% -68.46% Nauticus Robotics N/A -83.13% -1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berkshire Grey and Nauticus Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nauticus Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 356.52%. Nauticus Robotics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

