Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $239.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

