Critical Survey: Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) vs. Its Rivals

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intelligent Bio Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.50 Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.74

Intelligent Bio Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors 893 3404 7587 172 2.58

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Intelligent Bio Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelligent Bio Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions competitors beat Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

