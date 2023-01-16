Critical Review: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Direct Digital and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.63%. Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.68%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Direct Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Direct Digital and Travelzoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 1.40 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.06 Travelzoo $63.19 million 1.03 $910,000.00 $0.08 65.88

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Travelzoo 1.75% -126.76% 1.36%

Summary

Travelzoo beats Direct Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc. operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

