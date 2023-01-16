Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Analysis

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.67% 121.67% 121.67% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 21.75 $8.67 million N/A N/A Fenikso $32.92 million 0.04 -$108.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Fenikso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fenikso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VOC Energy Trust and Fenikso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Fenikso on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties; and approximately 5.4 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Fenikso

(Get Rating)

Fenikso Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.