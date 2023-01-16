B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$7.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.72.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$6.39.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

