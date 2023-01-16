Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Price Target at C$55.43

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.60 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$588.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$611.90 million. Research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6904281 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

